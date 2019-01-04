Brazil Striker Gabigol Wants Second Inter Milan Chance Amid Premier League Links

Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images

Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa—commonly known as Gabigol—is eager to prove himself at Inter Milan when he returns to the club this month amid speculation he could complete a move to the Premier League.

Gabigol failed to flourish at Inter following a reported €30 million (£27 million) move from Brazil in August 2016. After a short-term spell at Benfica, he was sent back on loan to boyhood outfit Santos in January 2018 and is ready to impress his parent club after rediscovering his scoring touch.

The 22-year-old scored 18 goals in 35 Brasileiro Serie A appearances for Santos this year and told Panorama.it (h/t Football Italia): "Before any decision I want to speak with [Inter manager Luciano] Spalletti. I'll be in Italy on January 7 for a meeting. I'd like a chance at Inter."

That haul saw the forward finish the Campeonato campaign as top scorer in Brazil, and the 27 goals he netted in all competitions is the most he's notched in a single season so far in his career.

Goal's Bruno Andrade reported Premier League outfits Fulham and West Ham United have each shown interest in the attacker, while Flamengo want to keep him in Brazil.

Gabigol has made 15 career appearances in Europe—10 for Inter and five for Benfica—but failed to earn a league start for either club.

Sportswriter Manuel Veth recently said his value is likely to have dropped since his 2016 move to Inter, even despite his boost in form back in his native Brazil:

Andrade wrote Inter will offer their forward out on loan, but it's understood they'd like any suitor to pay his €3.5 million (£3.1 million) salary—a little less than £60,000 per week—in full. However, the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano recently reported the Nerazzurri would rather sell the player if possible.

Gabigol could be at an early crossroads in his career as he prepares to return to Europe a renewed force. It's understandable the forward might seek redemption at the San Siro, though Goal showed before his return to Santos last winter why his form in Europe was far from encouraging:

The Brasileiro Serie A star is eager to return to Europe, it seems, despite the adoration he's received at Santos following his return earlier this year, via Squawka:

The Nerazzurri already have a capable set of strikers in Argentinian duo Mauro Icardi, 25, and Lautaro Martinez, 21. Icardi leads the team with nine league goals this season, though Martinez has made an encouraging impact since his July transfer from Racing Club and has three goals in four Serie A starts.

West Ham have struggled to pose the same attacking threat when Marko Arnautovic has been injured this season, while Fulham have scored only 21 times in 21 games and are second from the bottom.

Gabigol is seemingly available to the club willing to take another risk on his potential, though it appears his heart is set on another attempt at carving out his place in the Inter squad.