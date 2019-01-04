Alabama vs. Clemson: Overlooked Factors in College Football Championship 2019

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Forget about the debate concerning the number of teams that should be participating in the College Football Playoffs. Alabama and Clemson are the two best teams in the sport, and that would not have changed if eight teams or even 16 teams had participated in the playoffs.

This is the third time in the last last four seasons that the Crimson Tide (-5.5, per OddsShark) and Tigers are meeting to decide the championship, with each team winning once. They also met in the CFP semifinals a year ago, and Alabama won that meeting.

The primary comparisons involve head coaches Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence, and the running games involving Damien Harris and Travis Etienne.

These matchups are all very important to the outcome of Monday's national title game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California at 8 p.m. ET. But this game is about more than the head coaches and superstars.

The most overlooked factor is the battle in the trenches. This is regularly the case no matter what level of football is being discussed. While the focus tends to be on the big names, the outcome of key offensive line-defensive line matchups will go a long way in determining the outcome of this game.

Etienne (1,583 rushing yards and 22 TDs) is a dominant running back who has taken over several games for the Tigers with his ability to breakaway from opposing defenses with his power and his speed after contact. If that is going to happen in this game, his offensive line is going to have to dominate against Alabama's front seven. That seems like a major ask against an opponent that has been so dominant.

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Clemson center Justin Falcinelli, left guard John Simpson and left tackle Mitch Hyatt are going to have to get the job done against Alabama defensive end Raekwon Davis (53 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss), inside linebacker Mack Wilson (65 tackles, 4.5 TFL) and outside linebacker Dylan Moses (82 tackles, 10.0 TFL).

Davis is a sensational player who has been able to dominate throughout his career at Alabama, and he may have an edge over Simpson and Davis. But if the Clemson blockers can come close to getting a stalemate in this battle, that will work to the Tigers' favor because Etienne is such a talented runner with consistent breakaway ability.

Damien Harris (833 yards, 7 TDs) is not a superstar at the running back position for the Crimson Tide, but he gets plenty of help from Joshua Jacobs (610 yards, 11 TDs) and Najee Harris (750 yards, 4 TDs). The combination of skill at the running back position means that fatigue is not likely to be a big factor among these players.

Alabama left guard Lester Cotton and left tackle Jonah Williams will have a major battle on their hands against Clemson right defensive tackle Albert Huggins (25 tackles and 3.5 TFL) and right defensive end Austin Bryant (41 tackles 13.5 TFL). Cotton and Williams can both devastate their opponents, while Huggins and Bryant regularly ruin opposing offensive lines.

Clemson linebackers Isaiah Simmons (88 tackles, 8.5 TFL) and Tre Lamar (79 tackles, 5.5 TFL) are also going to be huge factors in stopping the Alabama running game.

The edge may eventually go to the Alabama offensive linemen because they will be blocking for three running backs who are likely to have plenty left in the tank by the time the game is on the line in the fourth quarter.

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (63 receptions, 1,176 yards, 13 TDs) of Alabama and Tee Higgins (56 receptions for 855 yards, 11 TDs) of Clemson are the two best receivers on their respective teams. However, the secondary receivers may give the Crimson Tide the edge.

Henry Ruggs III (45 receptions for 738 yards and 11 TDs) and Jaylen Waddle (43 receptions, 823 yards, TDs) may have more to offer Tua Tagovailoa than Amari Rodgers (53 receptions for 545 yards and 4 TDs) and Hunter Renfrow (47 catches for 534 yards and 1 TD) give to Lawrence.

The X-factor among these receivers may be Clemson freshman Justyn Ross (40 catches for 847 yards and 8 TDs), who has gotten better since the start of the season and could cause huge problems for Alabama.

If the game comes down to a late field goal, Alabama's Joseph Bulovas should have an edge over Clemson's Greg Huegel. Bulovas has made 13 of 17 FG attempts, including 3 of 3 from 40-49 yards. Huegel has made 10 of 15 attempts, but he is just 3 of 6 from 40-49 yards. Neither kicker has even attempted a field goal of 50 yards or longer.