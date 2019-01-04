College Football Championship 2019: Odds, Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Clemson

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Monday's National Championship presents us with the final time to bet on college football until August.

Since the clash between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson is a championship bout, they'll be plenty of props to wager on in addition the spread, over/under and money lines.

Alabama is currently favored to take home the sixth championship of the Nick Saban era, but Clemson's been the Crimson Tide's biggest foe in the playoff era.

Both the Crimson Tide and Tigers come into the game at Levi's Stadium at 14-0, and they also possess similar 8-6 records against the spread.

While betting the spread is an intriguing wager to make, it's far from the only wager you'll be coerced into making Monday night.

Game Odds (via OddsShark)

Spread: Alabama -5.5

Over/Under: 59.5

Money Lines: Alabama (-200; Bet $200 to win $100), Clemson (+190; Bet $100 to win $190)

The current 5.5-point spread for the National Championship is one of the smallest for a game involving Alabama or Clemson this season.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers are typically double-digit favorites, as they were in the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl, but because the gap in talent is so narrow, the line has stuck around five or six points since the matchup was settled.

In their two National Championship meetings, Alabama defeated Clemson by five points in 2016, while the Tigers knocked off the Tide by four points a year later.

A year ago in the Sugar Bowl, Alabama shut down the Clemson offense in a 24-6 victory, which serves as the outlier in the small sample size from the playoff era.

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The last three National Championships have been decided by four points or less, and given how close Alabama and Clemson are in terms of five-star talent, we should be in for a back-and-forth affair.

The most intriguing of the standard betting lines is the over/under, which is a tick below 60 at the moment.

Eleven of Alabama's games produced 60 combined points, while Clemson hit that number in five of its 14 contests.

While those numbers suggest the under has a chance of hitting, we're going to be watching the third and fourth-ranked offenses in the FBS duel Monday night.

If you combine the average points scored by both teams, the over would hit in a heartbeat since Alabama averages 47.7 points and Clemson checks in at 44.3 points per contest.

You should consider the under for a minute since the Tide and Tigers possess two of the best scoring defenses in the FBS.

Clemson gave up 13.7 points per game, while Alabama conceded 14.8 points per contest, and if both defenses take over the National Championship, we could witness a low-scoring affair.

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

However, it's hard to fully get behind the under because each team contains a deep group of wide receivers and quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa with no fear to sling the ball around in tight spaces for long gains.

When it comes to the money line, Clemson is the better bet, but there will be some bettors who go after Alabama because it isn't an overwhelming favorite and -200 is a decent number to get the Crimson Tide at.

Prop Bets

1st-Half Spread (via OddsShark)

Alabama (-3)

If you are thinking about betting the first-half spread, you need to take into account the previous clashes between the college football titans.

In their first National Championship meeting, the Tigers and Crimson Tide were level at 14 points at halftime.

In the year Clemson hoisted the trophy, Alabama jumped out to a 14-7 halftime advantage before the Tigers took over in the fourth quarter.

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Even when the Crimson Tide blew out the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl, they only held a 10-3 lead after two quarters.

If you take the previous scores into account and still bet the first-half line, you're likely to be sweating out the bet since neither team created much separation in the last three meetings.

Last Touchdown Scorer (via OddsChecker)

There are a wide array of candidates for a breakout game in the National Championship, which makes it incredibly hard to choose any touchdown scorer, let alone the last player to reach the end zone.

Among the players worth looking at for this prop include the student-athletes who scored the last two game-winning touchdowns in the National Championship.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who has 18-1 odds, caught the title-winning pass from Tua Tagovailoa against Georgia a year ago, while Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is at 28-1, hauled in a pass from Deshaun Watson to take down Alabama two years ago.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The majority of the favored options for this prop are Alabama players, as wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, as well as running backs Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs all sit at beneath 10-1 odds.

The lone Clemson player with low odds is running back Travis Etienne, who has 11-2 and 7-2 odds to produce the final score.

Renfrow has the best value of any key contributor listed, and given his track record against Alabama, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make the game-winning play.

We'd suggest throwing a small amount at a few of the marquee skill position players, but keep an eye on Renfrow and Alabama freshman wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has 10 touchdown catches, at 15-1 or 12-1.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.