Under Armour All-America Game 2019: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Team Ballaholics downed Team Flash 28-27 in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game, one of the showcase events for the top college football recruits in the country.

Team Ballaholics' Jayden Daniels (Arizona State) and Marcus Washington (Texas) connected for the game's decisive score. Daniels hit Washington for a 15-yard touchdown pass with three minutes, 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

While he came out on the losing end, Team Flash running back Jerrion Ealy stole the show. The Ole Miss commit had an Under Armour All-America Game-record 116 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

In addition to the action on the field, the Under Armour All-America Game has also become a place for some of the most prized recruits in the country to make their commitments ahead of national signing day. During the 2012 edition, Landon Collins famously selected Alabama, much to the chagrin of his LSU-supporting mother.

Unfortunately, this year's game featured little in the way of family drama.

The Announcements

Three players made their commitments live on the air Thursday night.

Shammond Cooper is the No. 24 inside linebacker and ranks 470th overall. The St. Louis native won't be venturing too far from home after announcing he's joining the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Cooper is the third 4-star recruit for Illinois in 2019. Marquez Beason and Isaiah Williams, the Nos. 4 and 5 athletes nationally, took advantage of the early signing period to pledge their future to the Illini.

Tre'Mon Morris-Brash was the next recruit to select his school. The No. 40 weak-side defensive end and No. 529 player overall, Morris-Brash is about to become very familiar with Orlando, site of the Under Armour All-America Game, because he committed to UCF.

Morris-Brash at first said he was going to "the best team in Florida" on the ESPN broadcast. That kind of comment will be music to the ears of Knights fans as the program continues building its reputation on a national level.

Arjei Henderson was the final player to commit during the game and the highest-ranked of the three. Henderson sits 126th overall and is the 22nd-best wide receiver.

Like Morris-Brash, Henderson is moving to the Sunshine State after pledging his future to Florida, giving the Gators their third wideout in 2019.

The Game

Cade York turned some heads when he put Team Flash ahead 6-0 with one minute, 27 seconds left in the first quarter with a 59-yard field goal.

York, the No. 6 kicker in the country, has signed with LSU, so the Tigers don't have to worry about how they'll replace graduate transfer Cole Tracy in 2019.

With Team Ballaholics trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, wide receiver Theo Wease caught a pass while getting tackled out of the end zone. The play was incorrectly ruled an incomplete pass and couldn't be overturned because the Under Armour All-America Game doesn't use instant replay.

Wease, an Oklahoma signee, went ahead and hauled in another touchdown pass in the back of the end zone that did count and gave Team Ballaholics an eight-point edge 14-6.

Wease isn't officially a member of the Sooners just yet, but he's already endearing himself to Oklahoma fans. He flashed the "Horns Down" gesture, which has become a staple for Texas' rivals in the Big 12.

Although Oklahoma has to replace Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, the passing game appears to be in good hands. Wease is the No. 3 wideout in 2019 and will play alongside Spencer Rattler, the No. 1 pro-style quarterback. Those two will form a dynamic duo through the air.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald was a star linebacker for the Wildcats during his playing days. He will have liked what he saw from the only Northwestern signee in Thursday's game. Michael Jansey, a 3-star outside linebacker from Batavia, Illinois, returned an interception for a touchdown with 7:16 left in the third quarter to give Team Ballaholics a 21-13 lead.

His post-touchdown celebration arguably surpassed the pick-six.

Ealy immediately responded with a 38-yard touchdown run to make it a 21-20 game before fellow running back Noah Cain, a Penn State signee, punched it in from three yards out to put Team Flash ahead 27-21.

After Washington's touchdown, Team Flash had an opportunity to go back into the lead. York saw a 49-yard field-goal attempt go wide right with a little over two minutes remaining. Team Ballaholics ran out the remaining time upon taking possession.

Recruit info courtesy of 247Sports and 247Sports' composite rankings unless otherwise noted.