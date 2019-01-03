Jurgen Klopp Says Vincent Kompany Nearly Put Mohamed Salah 'Out for the Season'

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Mohamed Salah would be "out for the season" if Vincent Kompany had hit him harder, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German spoke to Sky Sports (h/t Thomas Bristow of the Daily Mirror) after his Reds were beaten 2-1 by Kompany and Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night. It's a first league defeat of the campaign for leaders Liverpool, allowing City to cut the gap at the top to four points.

Leroy Sane's 72nd-minute winner cancelled out Roberto Firmino's equaliser after Sergio Aguero had given City the lead five minutes before the break.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

However, Klopp thinks the Citizens should have been reduced to 10 men in the 31st minute after Kompany went through Salah to win the ball. Referee Anthony Taylor brandished a yellow card for the lunge, but it wasn't enough to satisfy Klopp:

"I really like Vincent Kompany but how on Earth is that not a red card? He is last man and he goes in. If he hits Mo (Salah) more he is out for the season. It is not easy for the ref and he may not see it how I see it."

Kompany did appear out of control when he left the ground to win the ball ahead of Liverpool's onrushing forward:

There was no shortage of support for Klopp's view. Former English top-flight referee Keith Hackett described the tackle as "excessive force off the ground" and "out of control," for the Daily Telegraph.

For his part, Kompany responded by defending his attempt to win the ball. The Belgium international centre-back stressed he'd won possession cleanly, per BBC Sport: "I thought it was a great challenge, was it not? I got the ball, a little bit of the man but it wasn't naughty."

The score was goalless at the time, but Liverpool had carried a significant threat, with Salah inches away from opening the scoring 13 minutes before his clash with Kompany.

Sadio Mane went clear and hit the post before a mix-up at the back had Salah poised to pounce. It took a desperate, last-ditch clearance from John Stones and the faintest of margins to deny the visitors the all-important first goal in a big game:

Klopp was philosophical about the miss as well as his team's lack of luck with refereeing decisions. He was ultimately left to talk up the healthy advantage Liverpool still own in the race for the title:

While Liverpool's lead still affords the Anfield club something of a cushion, Klopp's bravado can't hide the damage Sane and Co. have done. They've put the pressure back on Liverpool, who must deal with a difficult away fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion when the Premier League resumes in just over two weeks.

More dropped points would give City the chance to close to within one game when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, January 14.

Losing away to last season's champions doesn't mean Liverpool should be expected to slip up against Brighton. What should concern supporters of the Reds is Klopp's historic troubles during January:

A repeat of those struggles would see what was recently a commanding-looking Liverpool lead evaporate. Then momentum would go back to City in what continues to look like an intense two-horse race for the title.