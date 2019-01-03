Premier League Table: Final Week 21 2019 Standings, Results and Week 22 Fixtures

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Leroy Sane scored the winner as Manchester City cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to four points after beating the leaders 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

Sergio Aguero put champions City ahead five minutes before the break, only for Roberto Firmino to equalise 19 minutes after the restart. Sane broke the deadlock 18 minutes from time to inflict a first league defeat on Liverpool and put the pressure back on the Reds in the title race.

The result means Liverpool need to recover both mentally and physically in time for a tricky away trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion next time out. Any slip against the Seagulls on Saturday, January 12 is likely to be capitalised on by a City side hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers two days later.

Fortunately for the leaders, FA Cup action this weekend means they will have just over two weeks to move on from a costly first defeat.

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the league's official website)

1. Liverpool: 21, 17, +39, 54

2. Manchester City: 21, 16, +39, 50

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 21, 16, +25, 48

4. Chelsea: 21, 13, +22, 44

5. Arsenal: 21, 12, +15, 41

6. Manchester United: 21, 11, +11, 38

7. Leicester City: 21, 9, +2, 31

8. Watford: 21, 8, -1, 29

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 21, 8, -2, 29

10. West Ham United: 21, 8, -3, 28

11. Everton: 21, 7, 0, 27

12. Bournemouth: 21, 8, -9, 27

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21, 7, -5, 26

14. Crystal Palace: 21, 6, -7, 22

15. Newcastle United: 21, 4, -14, 18

16. Burnley: 21, 5, -21, 18

17. Cardiff City: 21, 5, -22, 18

18. Southampton: 21, 3, -17, 16

19. Fulham: 21, 3, -28, 14

20. Huddersfield Town: 21, 2, -24, 10

Week 22 Fixtures

Saturday, January 12

West Ham United vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Cardiff City vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 13

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 2:15 p.m. GMT/9:15 a.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, January 14

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

It took 40 minutes for City to break down the toughest defence in England's top flight. The goal came when the lively Bernardo Silva played a cute reverse pass to Aguero in the box, and the striker beat a flat-footed Dejan Lovren to the ball.

Aguero took one touch on the turn before burying his finish into the roof of the net. In the process, the prolific No. 10 maintained his status as a striker for the big occasions:

While the goal was a fine one, it was easy to believe Lovren's central defensive partner Virgil van Dijk would have closed Aguero down quicker.

City were causing Liverpool problems by piling numbers into the inside left channel. Silva, Aguero and Leroy Sane overloaded the pocket and helped overwhelm Lovren.

Liverpool had earlier come within a whisker of taking the lead when a deflected clearance was hooked from the goalmouth by John Stones with Mohamed Salah closing in. The chance had started with Sadio Mane hitting the post after a terrific run through the middle.

To their credit, the Reds weren't deterred after going behind. In fact, the visitors upped the pace of their play after the break and drew level four minutes after the hour mark through Firmino.

The in-form Brazilian headed in from close range after Andy Robertson picked him out with a first-time cross.

Robertson's buccaneering run had been found by an arcing pass from fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The role of both defenders in the goal proved Liverpool were a more enterprising side in the second half after a cagey approach for most of the opening 45 minutes.

Liverpool weren't level for long, though, as Sane fired City back in front eight minutes later. Fortunately for City, Sane has made a habit of punishing the Reds:

City tried to close things out with some resolute defending. The hosts defended deep and in numbers, with Pep Guardiola bringing right-back Kyle Walker and centre-back Nicolas Otamendi off the bench to help.

It proved enough as the rearguard action worked to end Liverpool's lengthy unbeaten run and make the title race a true scrap again.