Jalen Hurts Reportedly in NCAA Transfer Portal, Intends to Leave Alabama

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Alabama's Jalen Hurts is reportedly in the transfer portal, according to Barton Simmons of CBS Sports, a strong indication that the quarterback will transfer from the Crimson Tide this offseason.

The news doesn't come as a major surprise, as Hurts saw his starting position usurped by Heisman runner-up Tua Tagovailoa ahead of the 2018 season.

Tagovailoa thrived as the starter, throwing for 3,966 yards, 43 scores and six interceptions and leading Alabama to the College Football Playoff title game, where the Crimson Tide were blown out by Clemson.

Hurts played his part, though, most notably entering the SEC Championship Game against Georgia in the fourth quarter after an injury forced Tagovailoa out of action with the Crimson Tide trailing by a touchdown.

Hurts promptly led two touchdown drives, earning an SEC title for Alabama and sending the team back to the College Football Playoff.

The junior served as Alabama's starter in his first two years at the program, throwing for 4,861 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in those campaigns while adding 1,809 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.

He took the Crimson Tide to the national championship game in his freshman season, losing to Clemson. However, his hold on the starting gig at quarterback came undone the next season in the national title game against Georgia. Tagovailoa replaced a struggling Hurts in the second half as Alabama trailed 13-0 and sparked a comeback win and national title for the Tide.

Tagovailoa hasn't let go of the starting gig since, leaving Hurts two options: Serve as a backup at Alabama for his senior season or head to another program as a graduate transfer and compete for a starting job in 2019.

Hurts, who should be eager to start, is reportedly poised to take the latter option.