Clemson's Dexter Lawrence Will Remain Suspended for CFP Championship vs. Alabama

Jon Barash/Associated Press

Clemson starting defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will remain suspended and won't play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama on Monday.

According to ESPN.com, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich released the following statement Thursday regarding Lawrence and two other suspended players:

"Clemson will not have tight end Braden Galloway, offensive lineman Zach Giella and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence available for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama. However, Clemson has been informed by the NCAA that the three student-athletes will be permitted to travel to Santa Clara, Calif., with the team later this week.

"As requested by these student-athletes, Clemson filed notices of appeal with the NCAA. We will continue to work with the three impacted student-athletes and their legal representatives over the coming weeks to prepare the appeals. Neither Clemson, Galloway, Giella nor Lawrence anticipate having further comment on this matter until after the appeals have concluded."

B samples of drug tests administered to Lawrence, Galloway and Giella showed trace amounts of the banned substance ostarine last week.

All three players were held out of the Cotton Bowl, which saw Clemson beat Notre Dame 30-3 to advance to the title game.

