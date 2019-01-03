Redskins LB Reuben Foster's Domestic Violence Charge Dropped

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A domestic violence charge levied against Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was dropped Wednesday by the state attorney's office in Florida, per TMZ Sports.

The misdemeanor charge was brought against Foster after his ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, told police that he assaulted her at a Tampa hotel on Nov. 24.

Ennis appeared on Good Morning America in December to discuss the allegations.

She said Foster flew her out to Florida in order to work on their relationship. After she told Foster that she intended to inform the other woman he was seeing about their meeting, Ennis alleged that Foster broke her phone and slapped her:

Ennis said Foster assaulted her on a previous occasion but added that the charge was dropped when she said she made it up to extort money.

On Good Morning America, Ennis said she made up the extortion story to protect Foster:

The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with Foster due to the November allegation, but the Redskins claimed him off waivers.

Foster did not appear in a game for the Redskins in 2018 since he was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

The Niners selected Foster with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Alabama, and he enjoyed a productive rookie year with 72 tackles in 10 games.

He was waived this season after appearing in just six games, but the path may now be clear for the 24-year-old to play for Washington next season.