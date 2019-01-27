Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Out vs. Suns with Hip Injury; LA Down 3 Starters

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will miss Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns with a sore hip, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

It will test a Lakers team already playing without the injured LeBron James and Lonzo Ball.

Kuzma was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team last season after averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his debut campaign with the Lakers. He's continued to play a key role following the offseason arrival of James.

The 23-year-old Michigan native missed just five games last year despite dealing with a variety of minor ailments. A back injury was his first setback during the current season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope figures to get most of the extra playing time for as long as the team's starting power forward is sidelined with Brandon Ingram shifting to the 4. It could also create some more chances for Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.

All told, the Lakers' depth has been tested frequently throughout the season with injuries to James, Kuzma, Ball and Rajon Rondo. Any type of long-term absence from the second-year forward would be a major setback in the highly competitive Western Conference.

