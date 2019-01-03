Manchester United Clean Sheet vs. Newcastle 'Very Important,' Says Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera has revealed David De Gea was becoming annoyed with Manchester United's lack of clean sheets before they prevented Newcastle United from scoring in Wednesday's 2-0 win at St James' Park.

It was only United's third clean sheet in the Premier League this term and their first since November's 0-0 home draw with Crystal Palace.

That is in stark contrast to last season, when De Gea won the Premier League's Golden Glove after keeping 18 clean sheets.

United have improved dramatically recently under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

But they still conceded needless goals in comfortable wins over Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth.

Herrera highlighted how important it was for United to finally get a clean sheet against Newcastle, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson:

"It's very important and very important for David. We wanted to make David happy because he was a little bit disappointed the last games. I had to cope with him after the game, killing my mind, telling me that he wanted a clean sheet and I'm happy for him as well because he got a clean sheet."

De Gea and United's defenders will be eager to make a habit of keeping opposition sides from scoring.

They will have a good chance of recording back-to-back clean sheets on Saturday, when Reading visit Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup.

However, Solskjaer then faces his toughest task since succeeding Jose Mourinho in December when United visit Tottenham Hotspur in league action.

Only Manchester City and Liverpool have scored more goals than the north London side in 2018-19.

The likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son will be difficult to cope with.

The most noticeable aspect of United's play under Solskjaer has been how much more attacking they have been than when Mourinho was in charge.

That has worked well against the smaller teams the Norwegian's men have faced, but it could leave them open against a side with Tottenham's quality.

The key for Solskjaer against the bigger sides will be to maintain the attacking intent he has reintroduced at United while also setting up his side to be tight in defence.

