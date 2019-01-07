Monday Morning Digest, Wild-Card Edition: Can Weekend's Winners Keep Winning?

2 of 10

Didn't get enough Chargers coverage from Digest this season? We've got you covered in this segment!

Defender of the week: Melvin Ingram recorded two sacks, forced the Kenneth Dixon fumble that led to the Chargers' first score of the game, scooped up the Lamar Jackson fumble that quashed the final Ravens rally and generally spent the whole afternoon making Jackson look like a squirrel in the middle of an eight-lane freeway.

Offensive line of the week: The Cowboys offensive line of Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Joe Looney, Zack Martin and La'El Collins helped Ezekiel Elliott rush for 137 yards and allowed just one sack. They did much of their best work down the field on screens and second-level blocks, turning short Elliott gains into game-changers.

Special teamer of the week: Desmond King set up a Chargers field goal with a 33-yard punt return and ran the second-half opening kickoff back 72 yards. The Chargers failed to score after that second big return (their field-goal attempt was partially blocked), but you cannot expect the legendarily hapless Chargers special teams to do two things right in a row.

Unsung special teams hero of the week: Eagles special-teamer Treyvon Hester tipped Cody Parkey's game-ending field goal just enough to alter the ball's trajectory and send it wobbling toward the left upright. That's right, folks. Parkey got booed off the field and roasted across the internet, when in fact his missed field goal was a blocked field goal. Of course, Parkey should have gotten enough arc under a 43-yarder to get it over the hands of any defender shorter than a Frost Giant. But let's go easy on the roasting and remember that Hester had a big hand (literally) in the Eagles upset.

Wannabe fantasy leech of the week: Derek Watt wanted to both earn top-leech honors and win one for the Watt brothers (it's been a long two weeks for J.J. and T.J.) by catching an underthrown flat pass at the 1-yard line and barrel-rolling like a toddler down a grassy hill until he reached the end zone. But officials decided Watt was down at the 1-foot line, setting up the next sequence...

Touchdown/touchback/opposing touchdown/whatever of the week: After Watt's kindergarten tumblesault for glory, Melvin Gordon appeared to fumble into the end zone, with Marlon Humphrey recovering and running 100 yards the other way for a would-be game-changing Ravens touchdown. But officials spun their Random Decision Generator wheel and decided Gordon was down by contact at the half-yard line. Gordon punched it in the end zone on the next play.

Was it the correct call? Possibly. (Eric Weddle's pinkie was in Gordon's vicinity, creating a plausible ground-caused-the-fumble scenario.) Was it a fair call? Probably. The Ravens weren't going to get a 100-yard touchdown from the play anyway (there were whistles during Humphrey's runback), and games shouldn't be settled by fumbles at the goal line unless we're 100 percent certain the fumble actually happened.

Speaking of which...

Touchdown/touchback/opposing touchdown/whatever of the week, runner-up: The lone Texans touchdown Saturday came on what sure looked like a touchback to nearly everyone who saw it. Keke Coutee reached out for the pylon but lost his grip on the football, leaving it to roll around in the corner of the end zone.

But a quick spin of the Random Decision Generator ruled that Coutee got a molecule or two of football across the plane of the end zone for a femtosecond, allowing the NFL to pretend there is no need to fix the most outdated, senselessly vindictive rule in its rulebook.

The-rulebook-is-a-bunch-of-senseless-unenforceable-gibberish moment of the week: Eagles defender Cre'Von LeBlanc ripped a deep pass from Bears receiver Anthony Miller's hands just before halftime, the refs ruled an incomplete pass, the ball wobbled on the ground until an official picked it up and everyone prepared to go about their lives. ...But the play triggered an automatic replay review, which revealed Miller took several steps before the ball came loose, meaning it was a fumble.

Bears ball deep in Eagles territory, right? No wait. Should be Eagles ball since several defenders would have picked it up if not for the whistle. Right?

Wrong and wrong. The fumble is, in fact, an incomplete pass, because of careful applications of several obscure clauses in the rulebook, the dictionary and 2 Corinthians. Here's Pro Football Talk's take on the play, which lines up with what little Digest could figure.

It doesn't make a lick of sense. But it would be fairer than giving the Bears the ball in Eagles territory despite the fumble or giving the Eagles credit for a fumble they never recovered, which only happens...in the event of a fumble touchback.

We've come full circle. And it was not fun.

Best news of the week: Allen Hurns, who suffered a gruesome left leg injury Saturday night, told NFL Network's Jane Slater he will be "good to go" for next season after undergoing surgery for a broken fibula. After seeing Hurns carted off the field with his leg in an air cast, we'll be happy just to see Hurns walk into a locker room again.