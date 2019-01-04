Jared Allen, Former NFL Players Hoping to Make 2022 Olympics as Curling Team

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2019

In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, former Minnesota Vikings football player Jared Allen practices with his curling team for a competition in Blaine, Minn. Allen retired from the NFL in 2015 and wasn't ready to give up on the competition he'd come to enjoy as a five-time All-Pro in a 12-year career. His solution: Make it to the 2022 Olympics _ in curling. Less than a year later, he and three other former NFL players who have never curled before will attempt to qualify for the U.S. championships against curlers who have been throwing stones for most of their lives. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Former All-Pro defensive end Jared Allen and a crew of former NFL players have hung up their pads, but they aren't done trying to compete at the highest level...of curling.

According to CNN's Jill Martin, Allen, quarterback Marc Bulger, linebacker Keith Bulluck and offensive tackle Michael Roos have their sights set on representing the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

    

