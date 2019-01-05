Dakar Rally 2019: Race Dates, Schedule, Live Stream and TV Info

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The 2019 edition of the Dakar Rally will get underway in Lima, Peru on Sunday, with a number of high-profile racers going in search of victory in the 41st edition of this iconic race.

This year the route for the Rally will be entirely in Peru, making it the first time in history that one country has hosted the whole of the event. Per Sergio Lillo of Autosport, Chile was scheduled to include some of the circuit, although they withdrew from hosting at the last minute, leaving Peru to take sole responsibility.

The event will be raced over the course of 10 stages as well as a rest day and will no doubt be a platform for drama, as the competitors seek to overcome challenging terrain as well as the mental and physical fatigue a race like this brings on.

Date: Sunday, January 6 - Thursday, January 17

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.), Red Bull TV (Worldwide)

The event's official Twitter account provided an insight into what is to be expected from this challenge in Peru:

It's the second year in a row that the Dakar has started in Peru, meaning there will be some familiarity for the competitors in the opening stages. However, the circuit is poised to pose different obstacles for those involved.

The terrain is expected to be primarily made up of sand and that will make things difficult for the drivers, despite this Dakar route being the shortest in the event's history. The chopped-down distance also means more of the teams starting should finish the race too, adding to the competitive nature of this Rally.

In the cars category Carlos Sainz will be seeking to defend the title he won a year ago and earn his third Dakar overall. The 56-year-old has said he's been gearing up in much the same way again.

"Honestly, I haven’t changed the way I prepare after winning last year," he said, per the event's official website. "Once you have won, all you want to do is come back and win again. You are still aware of what kind of race it will be and you try to adapt to the car and its characteristics."

Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Elsewhere, in the bikes category KTM will be seeking to maintain their stranglehold on the race, with the winning rider coming from the team for the last 17 years.

Matthias Walkner is back to defend his title with KTM, while Toby Price and Sam Sunderland—the winners for KTM in 2016 and 2017 respectively—will also be in contention.

If Price, who was third last year, was to add to the win he enjoyed in 2016 then it would be remarkable achievement given his recent injury:

In the truck classification, Eduard Nikolaev will be seeking to make it three wins in a row for Kamaz.

As relayed by Lillo, there has been a change to the rules this year that means those in car and truck categories can reenter the event in Week 2 should they suffer a retirement in the first half of the Dakar. They would then enter their own separate classification.