Paul Pogba Trolls Jonjo Shelvey in New 'Caption This' Post After Horror Tackle

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Paul Pogba took to social media after Manchester United's 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday to call out Jonjo Shelvey.

The Englishman escaped a red card at St. James' Park for a terrible second-half tackle on Pogba that could have seen the Frenchman badly injured.

After the match the United midfielder posted a picture of him and Shelvey, asking his followers to "caption this," a reference to an ill-timed post just after Jose Mourinho was sacked last month:

Pogba, 25, has been brilliant since Mourinho was sacked and provided four goals along with three assists in interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first three games in charge.

He failed to add to his tally against Newcastle, but he put in another strong performance as United claimed three points again.

Shelvey's tackle on Pogba was the talking point of the match. Referee Andre Marriner gave a free-kick for the challenge but nothing more, a decision widely seen as far too lenient:

Pogba responded with some robust tackles of his own, and Solskjaer praised the former Juventus man for his recent performances after the match, highlighting his aggression as a key part of his game, per BBC Sport (h/t Joe Krishnan of the Evening Standard): "You need to rattle Paul Pogba at times to get him going; he has been immense for us."

United are still sixth in the table, but after claiming 12 points from 12 under the Norwegian they are a lot better placed to challenge for a top-four spot than they were just two weeks ago:

Their next test in the league is Solskjaer's toughest match yet as they visit Tottenham Hotspur on January 13.

In the interim the Red Devils kick off their FA Cup campaign with a third-round clash against struggling Championship side Reading at Old Trafford.

A two-time winner of the tournament as a player, Solskjaer will likely have designs on winning the FA Cup this season as he looks to stake a claim to earn the United job permanently.

The Manchester giants are the second-most successful side in the tournament's history having won it 12 times, most recently in 2016 under Louis van Gaal.