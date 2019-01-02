Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United Win 4th Straight; Beat Newcastle in EPL

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Make it four wins in a row for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The Red Devils started their 2019 on a high note, defeating Newcastle 2-0 on Wednesday behind second-half substitute Romelu Lukaku, who slotted home the game-winner in the 64th minute, less than a minute after he was brought into the contest.

Marcus Rashford would double the advantage 15 minutes later, as United sliced Newcastle open on the counter.

The game's first goal was more a touch of sloppy keeping from Martin Dubravka than a moment of genius from Lukaku, as the Newcastle goalkeeper stopped Rashford's free-kick but spilled the rebound right in front of the net, where Lukaku pounced.

United showed their class on the game's second goal, however, as Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez played back-and-forth down the pitch until Sanchez found Rashford all alone in the box, where he beat Dubravka to put the match out of reach.

The win moved United to 38 points to remain in sixth but they're now just three points behind Arsenal in fifth and six points behind Chelsea in fourth. Newcastle, meanwhile, remained at 18 points and currently sit in 15th place, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

United's Revitalization Under Solskjaer Makes Them Top-4 Threat Again

It's all coming up roses for United under Solskjaer, as a top-four finish—once a pipe dream as the club floundered under Jose Mourinho—is now a realistic possibility.

In Solskjaer's four matches, the club's attack has returned, outscoring opponents 14-3. Paul Pogba is happy once more. Sanchez—a forgotten man this season—made an actual impact on Wednesday. Suddenly, a club that appeared to be squandering its talent is getting the most from it.

Yes, wins over Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth and Newcastle has made Solskjaer's trial by fire a rather comfortable temperature. These are opponents that United should beat. But it's how United are winning, and the type of football they are playing, that is worth noting.

United have been bright. They've been ambitious. They are no longer sitting back in the Mourinho style, instead using their attacking talent to put pressure on the opponent. On Wednesday, they handled Newcastle's deep defending, surviving a cagey first half without giving up a goal on the counter, setting up Lukaku and Rashford to provide the key moments in the second.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer is calling the right shots with his personnel. He currently has the golden touch:

And the clubs United are chasing are hardly infallible. Arsenal have more holes in their back line than a bowl of Cheerios. Chelsea lack a truly elite striker—as evidenced by their 38 goals on the season, fewest amongst the top six clubs—and are unlikely to address that glaring weakness in the January window. United are within striking distance.

Once a circus, United are now a threat. Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest of the club's rivals have surely taken notice. So long as Solskjaer continues to push the right buttons, they're a club nobody will want to face.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action in the FA Cup third round on Saturday with Manchester United facing Reading at 7:30 a.m. ET and Newcastle taking on Blackburn at 12:30 p.m. ET.

