Zion Williamson, Duke Remain Heavy Betting Odds Favorite to Win CBB Championship

Two months into the men's college basketball season, Duke remains the odds-on favorite to win the 2019 national championship.

The Blue Devils began the year 3-1 to win a championship and are now even better at +180 ($100 bet wins $180), per OddsShark. Michigan is given the second-best chance to win it all at 9-1, followed by Gonzaga at 10-1.

Odds to Win 2019 CBB National Championship (as of Jan. 2)

Duke: +180

Michigan: +900

Gonzaga: +1000

Kansas: +1100

Virginia: +1100

Tennessee: +1200

Nevada: +1600

Kentucky: +2000

North Carolina: +2300

Auburn: +2500

Michigan State: +2800

Villanova: +4500

Texas Tech: +5000

Florida State: +5500

West Virginia: +6500

Duke being on top is no surprise considering how the squad continues to impress on the court.

The Blue Devils entered the year with high hopes due to a loaded recruiting class, and players like Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett have certainly lived up to expectations. The squad has impressive wins over Auburn, Texas Tech and Kentucky, while the only loss came by two to Gonzaga.

If the team keeps improving and playing to its potential, it should remain the favorite to cut down the nets in April.

However, it won't necessarily be easy with several top teams capable of going on a deep run.

There are still four undefeated teams, including legitimate contenders in Michigan, Virginia and Nevada. Houston is also 13-0 on the season, although the team is still considered a longshot to win it all at 125-1. This could create some serious value if anyone believes the Cougars can keep this going.

Gonzaga, Tennessee and Kansas also represent good value despite having a few missteps so far this season.

On the other hand, there are a few teams that could be getting by on name recognition rather than production. Kentucky has had an up-and-down year but has the eighth-best odds to win.

Villanova has the 12th highest odds, but the defending champs are just 9-4 so far this season and outside the Top 25.

Still, this could be the best chance to buy low before the young team rounds into form in 2019.