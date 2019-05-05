5-Star QB DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Clemson over USC, Oregon

Source: 247Sports

Since quarterback is the most important position on the football field, the Clemson Tigers scored a crucial win after securing a commitment from prized recruit DJ Uiagalelei.

The Oregon Ducks were the other finalist for Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei will arrive on campus with a mountain of hype surrounding him. The California native is a 5-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback and No. 13 overall player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Despite still being in high school, Uiagalelei wouldn't look out of place at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's already physically developed at 6'4" and 240 pounds and made great strides as a passer during his sophomore season in 2017, per 247Sports' Blair Angulo:

"Known as a flamethrower with a cannon arm, Uiagalelei has taken his game to another level this year and shown the ability to put the necessary touch on his throws. He is still developing as a passer, but he's now fitting passes in between defenders and timing his throws perfectly to hit receivers in stride. Uiagalelei is a big, strong prospect that is difficult to bring down and can extend plays with his legs when the pocket collapses. He's accurate while rolling out to either side and has the arm strength to make throws of all lengths."

A quarterback with the natural tools Uiagalelei possesses is everything a head coach dreams of being able to work with. The Tigers' coaching staff will be tasked with taking those skills and shaping them into a potential superstar who can lead them to new heights starting next year.



Head coach Dabo Swinney continues to nail recruiting at all positions, with quarterback becoming a particularly strong area.

After Kelly Bryant disappointed in 2017, Clemson bounced back at the position thanks to the arrival of freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence. He led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff Championship in his debut season, torching Alabama's defense for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-16 win.

With Lawrence eligible for the NFL draft in 2020, Swinney and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott needed to find a potential replacement who can step in right away to keep the Tigers among the nation's elite.

Uiagalelei is poised to be the leader of a Clemson team that competes for championships every year. It's a lot of pressure for a freshman to walk into, but he's got the skills to handle it whenever Swinney puts him under center.