Jamal Adams Recruits Antonio Brown to Jets After WR's Feud with Steelers

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is the latest to try to recruit Antonio Brown on Twitter:

The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver requested a trade this week following conflicts with head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was the first to target the receiver, and Brown seemed to respond positively:

Now the Jets are apparently involved in the sweepstakes thanks to Adams' tweet Wednesday.

Adams is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in his second year and has proved he can be an impact player on the defense. However, he also recognizes his team needs more playmakers after a 4-12 season.

"You've got to go get players, man," Adams said after Sunday's final game, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "You've got to go get big-time players. You've got to go get names. It's simple."

Brown would certainly be one of those big-time players after earning his seventh career Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns, topping 100 catches and 1,200 yards for the sixth straight year.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold impressed during his rookie season but could use some more weapons. Robby Anderson led the team with 752 receiving yards in 2018, and no other wideout had more than 500.

Although the Steelers still have to decide whether they want to trade Brown, the Jets could be a quality landing spot in a potential deal that would make Adams very happy.