Guillermo Barros Schelotto Agrees to Contract to Become New LA Galaxy Head Coach

MLS side LA Galaxy have found their next head coach, announcing Guillermo Barros Schelotto as the new team boss on Wednesday.

Per the club's official website, Schelotto said he was "honored" to join: "I am honored to be the head coach for the most decorated club in Major League Soccer. This is a tremendous opportunity for me and I am excited to get to work. The LA Galaxy have long been the standard in MLS and I am ready to push the club to new heights."

General Manager Dennis te Kloese said the club believes Schelotto is a good fit:

"After a comprehensive search, domestically and internationally, we believe Guillermo will be a landmark signing for this club. Guillermo is a proven winner who has experience coaching, playing and winning for big clubs. It is our hope that Guillermo’s managing style and familiarity with MLS will bring trophies and championships to LA Galaxy fans and the city of Los Angeles."

The 45-year-old spent the last two seasons coaching Boca Juniors and guided the Argentinian giants to consecutive domestic titles and the Copa Libertadores final where they lost to rivals River Plate.

Five-time MLS Cup winners Galaxy missed out on the play-offs last season despite having the high-scoring Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their ranks. Sigi Schmid resigned in September after a poor run of form, and interim manager Dominic Kinnear nearly took the club to the play-offs.

Schelotto previously coached MLS side Columbus Crew between 2007 and 2010, winning the 2008 MLS Cup.