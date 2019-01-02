Jon Jones Plans for 3 Fights in 2019 to Leave 'Zero Doubt of My Dominance'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Fresh off winning the UFC light heavyweight title on Saturday at UFC 232, Jon Jones has ambitious goals for the new year.

In a post on Instagram, Jones vowed to fight three times in 2019 to "leave zero doubt of my dominance" as a mixed martial artist and champion:

"I'm going to do this because that's what my passion dictates, but it's also what you fans deserve. You've been down with me through thick and thin, and 2019 is going to be incredible. It's all due to the fact I know what matters and why. So to those fighters in my division go ahead and line up because you're all getting it. The King has returned and no one is sleeping easy but me now that I'm back. Same crown same reign new faces more pain. That's what I'm bringing in 19."

Jones, 31, has fought only once per year dating back to 2014.

He received 18 months probation after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run charge in 2015. The crash left a pregnant woman, Vanessa Sonnenberg, injured, and the UFC stripped Jones of his light heavyweight title. He was arrested in March 2016 for violating his probation but was released and fought Ovince Saint Preux the following month.

Jones has also failed multiple drug tests, including one prior to UFC 200 that resulted in his removal from the show.



After defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July 2017, it was revealed Jones tested positive for a banned substance during an in-competition test. The result was overturned to a no-contest, and Jones received a 15-month suspension.

Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson via technical knockout in his return at UFC 232, though there was controversy prior to the event. His pre-fight drug test included trace amounts of a banned substance. The United States Anti-Doping Agency determined it was a residual amount from 2017, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission refused to license him.

The event was moved from Las Vegas to California, where Jones was able to get licensed.

When Jones is in the Octagon, he's proved himself to be one of the most dominant fighters in the history of MMA. He's 23-1 with one no-contest and 16 stoppages since turning pro in 2008.