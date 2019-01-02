Juventus' Leonardo Spinazzola Attracting Plenty of Transfer Offers, Says Agent

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The agent of Juventus full-back Leonardo Spinazzola has said that many clubs have called about his client, but Juventus will not part with the 25-year-old in January.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), agent Davide Lippi also said Spinazzola is healthy again and ready for action: "Physically he's fine and many have asked me about him. He's at Juventus though, and I think [coach Massimiliano] Allegri has mentioned that the full-backs could come in handy."

Spinazzola returned to the Bianconeri in the summer from a productive two-year loan spell with Atalanta, where he developed into an excellent left-back and earned his first cap for the Italy national team.

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Previously an afterthought in Turin after spending almost all of the past five seasons out on loan, he looked like he could be a key depth piece for the 2018-19 season. Unfortunately, he required surgery on his ACL in May, and he's yet to play a minute of football this campaign.

He was on the bench for the 2-1 win over Sampdoria and is ready to play once again, but Calciomercato.com linked him with yet another loan move late in December (h/t Football Italia):

Such a move seems unlikely, however. Juventus' defence has been hit hard by the injury bug lately, with Joao Cancelo and Andrea Barzagli missing time.

Versatile winger Juan Cuadrado, who can also play as a full-back, is also expected to miss a significant amount of matches:

That has left the Bianconeri with limited options. Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio are the likely starters at full-back until Cancelo returns, and Spinazzola could be the first man off the bench.

Formerly a right-back, he mostly played left-back at Atalanta and can fill in at both positions. That makes him a valuable squad option, and he's likely to see plenty of playing time in the coming weeks.

Spinazzola has been forced to wait a long time for his chance at the Allianz Stadium, but 2019 may just provide the long-overdue opportunity.