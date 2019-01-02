Knicks News: Enes Kanter Says He Didn't Request Trade During Meeting with GM

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter said he didn't request a trade during a Monday meeting with general manager Scott Perry despite his disappointment about the team's 9-29 record.

"I did not say, 'Scott, trade me.' No I did not say that," Kanter told reporters Tuesday. "Because I like it here a lot. And I probably won't say to Scott's face, 'Scott I want to get traded.' Because I like it here a lot."

He added: "But again, in the end, we all are competitors, basketball players. I like it here so much, but again I want to win. I want this team to get to the playoffs one day. This is my blood, man, I'm sorry. If anyone asks anything else, I'm not going to do it. I'm going out there to get a win every time."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.