Knicks News: Enes Kanter Says He Didn't Request Trade During Meeting with GM

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 01: Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on January 01, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter said he didn't request a trade during a Monday meeting with general manager Scott Perry despite his disappointment about the team's 9-29 record.

"I did not say, 'Scott, trade me.' No I did not say that," Kanter told reporters Tuesday. "Because I like it here a lot. And I probably won't say to Scott's face, 'Scott I want to get traded.' Because I like it here a lot."

He added: "But again, in the end, we all are competitors, basketball players. I like it here so much, but again I want to win. I want this team to get to the playoffs one day. This is my blood, man, I'm sorry. If anyone asks anything else, I'm not going to do it. I'm going out there to get a win every time."

                      

