Report: Jaguars' Tony Khan Named President of Cody Rhodes' All Elite Wrestling

Jacksonville Jaguars executive Tony Khan is reportedly president of the All Elite Wrestling promotion that was officially announced Tuesday.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Khan will oversee the company, and Cody Rhodes, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson will serve as executive vice presidents.

Khan is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. owner Shahid Khan, and he has a significant role within both organizations.

The younger Khan is the Jags' senior vice president of football administration and technology, and with Fulham F.C., he is the vice chairman and director of football operations.

On Tuesday, Rhodes released the following statement regarding All Elite Wrestling, though he didn't mention Khan:

Per PWInsider (h/t Satin), Khan is in talks with multiple networks about a possible television deal for 2019, and the ownership group is in conversations with talent about signing multiyear contracts with the company.

The official Twitter account for the All In pay-per-view tweeted Tuesday that the Double or Nothing Rally will be held Jan. 8 at the Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida:

Double or Nothing is expected to be the name of the next big event put on by Rhodes and The Young Bucks following the success of All In.

It could, perhaps, be the name of the first pay-per-view under the AEW banner.

While it isn't yet clear who will be involved with All Elite Wrestling beyond Khan, Rhodes and the Jacksons, Chris Jericho drummed up speculation Monday.

On Instagram, Jericho thanked the Minnesota Vikings and Khan for getting him and his wife field access for Sunday's game between the Vikings and Chicago Bears.

Having Khan on board is huge for All Elite Wrestling from a financial perspective, and bringing in Jericho would give the company the type of major superstar it needs to hit the ground running as well.

