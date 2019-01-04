Zack Sabre Jr. Beats Tomohiro Ishii to Win British Heavyweight Title at WK 13

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Zack Sabre Jr. beat Tomohiro Ishii at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 13 on Friday to become the first three-time Revolution Pro Wrestling British Heavyweight champion.

The pair have been at odds for months dating back to Ishii beating Sabre for the British Heavyweight title at RevPro Live in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 weekend in April.

With that win, Ishii ended Sabre's 396-day reign as champion, which was the fifth-longest title run in the 13-year history of the championship.

Shortly thereafter, the Japanese dropped the title to Sabre's Suzuki-gun stablemate Minoru Suzuki but won it back in October.

After Ishii retained the British Heavyweight Championship over David Starr at RevPro Uprising in November, Sabre attacked him and challenged him to a rematch.

While several American and Japanese wrestlers have held the British heavyweight title in recent years, the England-born Sabre entered Wrestle Kingdom in hopes of bringing the strap back home.

Sabre and Ishii have unique and different styles, which added plenty of intrigue to what was a highly anticipated undercard match.

While the Englishman is widely recognized as one of the most proficient technical wrestlers in the world, his opponent is a hard-hitting brawler who personifies the art of strong style.

Although there were several higher-profile matches on the card, the fact Sabre and Ishii have long-running history added even more importance to their bout.

Also, the match impacted multiple promotions since it took place on a New Japan card but involved a RevPro title.

Sabre has gained a massive following across the world over the years, and he raised his profile significantly when he competed in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.

Winning back the British Heavyweight title is another step toward even greater stardom for him, and it may open the door for Sabre to move up the ranks in New Japan eventually as well.

