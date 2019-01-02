Juventus Confirm Interest in Arsenal Midfielder Aaron Ramsey Amid Latest Rumours

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed the Italian club's interest in Aaron Ramsey, whose Arsenal contract expires at the end of this season.

According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, the Welshman will leave the Gunners at the end of 2018-19, and he is set to hold talks with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Juve, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid this month as he is allowed to open negotiations with foreign clubs.

Paratici said the Old Lady are interested in Ramsey but made it clear the battle to sign him will be highly competitive, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia):

"Ramsey? He's a great player, we really like him and he plays for a great team. His contract is expiring and we're always alerted to situations that the market offers, so we've also been alerted to Ramsey. I repeat, for now, he's an Arsenal player, and we're not the only team who want the Welshman."

Ramsey, 28, has been at Arsenal for more than a decade and continues to play a key role in Unai Emery's side.

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

The Gunners recently withdrew their offer of a new contract just before he was about to sign due to issues with their wage bill and Emery's faith in the players he has available to replace Ramsey, per Chris Wheatley of Goal.

It still seems odd, though, that Arsenal are happy to lose a player of his ability for free. But it is no surprise Juve are alert to the situation.

They have made a habit in recent seasons of signing high-quality players on free transfers, including Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Sami Khedira and Dani Alves.

Ramsey is now in his peak years and is a genuinely top-class midfielder when at his best, and he's able to impact proceedings both in defence and attack.

He can be accused of lacking consistency, but Juve are likely happy to take a risk on him if they do not need to pay any transfer fee.

The quality of the sides linked with Ramsey is an indication of how highly rated he is, and Arsenal may rue letting him go when he inevitably departs in the summer.