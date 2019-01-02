Luke Shaw: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Bringing 'Great Buzz' to Manchester United

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Luke Shaw has hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for bringing a "great buzz" with him to Manchester United and said the interim boss is "completely different" to predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer took charge in December until the end of the season following Mourinho's sacking, and United have won three out of three matches under him.

Shaw told Sky Sports he "thanks Jose for what he did for the club and for me as a person and a player," but he is enjoying life under Solskjaer.

"Ole has a completely different style to his way, and we are adapting to that and enjoying it and that's the main thing," he said. "There's a great buzz around the place with Ole coming back in, there's a lot of good things to look forward to."

Shaw continued:

"Ole is a really positive and friendly guy and knows this club really well as he was here for many years, and he knows what the club needs. He is here for six months, and it's a massive thing for him to do an amazing job and that would be great for him.

"We all back him and want the best for him as much as he wants the best for us. We all have to work together and keep doing the right things and keep smiles on faces and keep winning matches."

United have beaten Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth under the Norwegian, scoring 12 goals in the process.

While those are teams United should be looking to beat, the Red Devils weren't winning those games consistently or comfortably under Mourinho.

ESPN's David Cartlidge believes Solskjaer's positivity has been the driving force behind their resurgence:

His arrival seems to have had a profound effect on Paul Pogba, who has contributed four goals and three assists in Solskjaer's three matches in charge.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones is eager to see if he can have a similar effect on Alexis Sanchez, who is set to return from injury:

Sanchez has failed to impress during his 12 months at Old Trafford, but Solskjaer could have a world-class player on his hands if he can help the Chilean rediscover his best form. In his final full season at Arsenal, Sanchez contributed 30 goals and 18 assists in all competitions.

The Red Devils play Newcastle United at St James' Park on Wednesday, where they lost 1-0 last season.

Should Sanchez make his return against the Magpies, it would not be surprising if he were to show signs of improvement given the freedom he'll be allowed to play with.