Kawhi Leonard's Career-High 45 Points Lead Raptors Past Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

The Toronto Raptors picked up their third win in the past four games Tuesday with a 122-116 New Year's Day victory over the Utah Jazz at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard led the charge for the Raptors once again with a career-high 45 points and six rebounds. Pascal Siakam added 28 points and 10 boards for Toronto, which grabbed the lead with a 9-0 run to open the third quarter and never relinquished it.

Utah's Donovan Mitchell continued to struggle with his shot, connecting on just seven of his 23 attempts from the field en route to 19 points. Derrick Favors picked up the slack for the Jazz with 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

What's Next?

The Raptors will be tested as they head out on the road to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night followed by a clash with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in a battle of the Eastern Conference's top two teams.

Utah continues its four-game road trip Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

