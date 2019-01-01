Kawhi Leonard's Career-High 45 Points Lead Raptors Past Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) celebrates after his assist on a 3-pointer by Danny Green, with forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the final minute of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Miami. Toronto defeated Miami 106-104. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors picked up their third win in the past four games Tuesday with a 122-116 New Year's Day victory over the Utah Jazz at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard led the charge for the Raptors once again with a career-high 45 points and six rebounds. Pascal Siakam added 28 points and 10 boards for Toronto, which grabbed the lead with a 9-0 run to open the third quarter and never relinquished it.

Utah's Donovan Mitchell continued to struggle with his shot, connecting on just seven of his 23 attempts from the field en route to 19 points. Derrick Favors picked up the slack for the Jazz with 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

             

What's Next?

The Raptors will be tested as they head out on the road to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night followed by a clash with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in a battle of the Eastern Conference's top two teams.

Utah continues its four-game road trip Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ranking the NBA's Top Potential Free Agents for 2019

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the NBA's Top Potential Free Agents for 2019

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Boogie Will Consider Staying with Dubs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Boogie Will Consider Staying with Dubs

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy Plans to Retire Before He's 35

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jimmy Plans to Retire Before He's 35

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kevin Love Available for 'Right Price'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kevin Love Available for 'Right Price'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report