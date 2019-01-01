Markelle Fultz Rumors: 76ers PG to Have Shoulder Injury Re-Evaluated Next Week

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will have his shoulder injury re-evaluated next week, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 20-year-old has been out since Nov. 19 and has been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome. He was averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 assists per game in 19 appearances before beginning his rehab.

