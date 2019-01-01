Markelle Fultz Rumors: 76ers PG to Have Shoulder Injury Re-Evaluated Next Week

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz in a action during an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will have his shoulder injury re-evaluated next week, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 20-year-old has been out since Nov. 19 and has been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome. He was averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 assists per game in 19 appearances before beginning his rehab.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

