Report: Ex-Dolphins HC Adam Gase Expected to Be Named Jets Head Coach

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Adam Gase wasn't unemployed for too long.

After being fired by the Miami Dolphins, the 40-year-old will be hired as the head coach of the New York Jets, per Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN.



NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained why the Jets are intrigued by Gase:

Gase produced a 23-25 record in three years with the Dolphins, although things went south in a hurry after they reached the playoffs in his first season with a 10-6 record.

Miami finished 6-10 in 2017 and 7-9 in 2018, including three straight losses to end the year. While injuries to Ryan Tannehill during this stretch didn't help, the losing seasons were enough for his tenure with the team to come to an end.

There were also questions about his relationship with players, with former stars such as Jarvis Landry and Jay Ajayi appearing happy to see him fired. According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, several players in the locker room said they felt "alienated" by Gase.

On the other hand, receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson supported him after he was let go:

Gase is still highly respected as an offensive coach and has been since his days as a coordinator with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. His 2013 Broncos remains the most productive offense in NFL history with 606 points scored.

This made him an obvious candidate once he became available, as Schefter previously noted:

With eight teams replacing head coaches this offseason, it appeared destined that Gase would find a new landing spot.

The Jets ended up winning the sweepstakes as they try to move on from Todd Bowles.

After a down season, they will hope Gase's offensive prowess will help turn things around in 2019.