Predicting Where Every Uncommitted 2019 Under Armour Game Recruit Will Sign

Predicting Where Every Uncommitted 2019 Under Armour Game Recruit Will SignJanuary 2, 2019
The excitement of the Under Armour All-America Game isn't limited to game day. While premier high school players will challenge each other on the field, there's also plenty of recruiting happening behind the scenes between them.
Largely due to the early signing period, a strong majority of the Under Armour participants have already sent in official paperwork to their college of choice. Several others have given a verbal pledge and—flip or not—will sign in February.
Our focus, however, is on the uncommitted group headlined by two 5-star recruits.
Three prospects—including two 4-star talents—are slated to announce during the game, which is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.
5-Star DT Ishmael Sopsher
Hometown/School: Amite, Louisiana (Amite)
Measurables: 6'3.5", 334 lbs.
Ranking: No. 9 overall (No. 1 DT)
The highest-rated uncommitted player at the Under Armour game, Ishamel Sopsher would be a rare outlier in a serious trend if he doesn't go to LSU. The Tigers rarely lose a top-rated in-state prospect.
But a couple of SEC schools remain in the picture.
He's already visited Texas A&M and is slated to visit Ole Miss in late January. Alabama, however, stands out as the main competition for LSU and hasn't yet received an official visit.
For now, though, the hometown Tigers are in great position to land the 5-star defensive tackle. Sopsher is slated to reveal his choice Wednesday, Feb. 6, when the late signing period begins.
Prediction: LSU
5-Star OT Darnell Wright
Hometown/School: Huntington, West Virginia (Huntington)
Measurables: 6'6", 320 lbs.
Ranking: No. 10 overall (No. 1 OT)
Everything about Darnell Wright's recruitment says Tennessee.
He canceled a visit to Georgia and hasn't taken trips to Alabama, Penn State, West Virginia or North Carolina. Perhaps those happen in January, yet that's an educated guess more than anything.
Should the Volunteers be the pick, Wright would join fellow 5-star Wanya Morris as the potential bookends of the future in Knoxville.
Wright will announce his choice Feb. 6.
Prediction: Tennessee
4-Star Prospects
4-star CB Kaiir Elam
Hometown/School: North Palm Beach, Florida (The Benjamin School)
Measurables: 6'1", 182 lbs.
Ranking: No. 61 overall (No. 7 CB)
Kaiir Elam boasts an impressive list of offers, but one in particular has a family connection. His uncle, Matt, was an All-American safety at Florida. Miami is attempting to make a late charge to catch UF and Georgia, but Florida will be tough to beat.
Prediction: Florida
4-star WR Arjei Henderson
Hometown/School: Richmond, Texas (Fort Bend Travis)
Measurables: 6'1", 183 lbs.
Ranking: No. 126 overall (No. 22 WR)
Formerly pledged to Oklahoma, Henderson will announce at the Under Armour event. His recruitment is far from over, though. Per Josh Newberg of 247Sports, Henderson will visit Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Penn State in January. Too much will happen between now and February for a fair prediction.
Prediction: TBD
4-star ATH Devonta Lee
Hometown/School: Amite, Louisiana (Amite)
Measurables: 6'2", 212 lbs.
Ranking: No. 130 overall (No. 6 ATH)
A teammate of Sopsher, Devonta Lee has visited Arizona State and Kentucky. The versatile 4-star also has trips to Texas A&M and LSU on the docket, per Billy Embody of 247Sports, and LSU will be the final trip. Getting the last word should reinforce LSU's clear advantage for Lee heading into signing day.
Prediction: LSU
4-star DT Jaquaze Sorrells
Hometown/School: Orlando, Florida (Winter Park)
Measurables: 6'1.5", 292 lbs.
Ranking: No. 169 overall (No. 13 DT)
Alabama, Penn State and South Carolina will receive visits from Jaquaze Sorrells in January, per Brian Dohn of 247Sports. Florida State might also bring Sorrells to town, but the late-charging Seminoles probably won't catch the initial three. While those visits will dictate what seems a slow recruitment right now, Alabama tends to figure out a way to stash uncertain players.
Prediction: Alabama
4-star ILB Shammond Cooper
Hometown/School: St. Louis, Missouri (Trinity Catholic)
Measurables: 6'2", 195 lbs.
Ranking: No. 293 overall (No. 17 ILB)
Illinois remains in excellent position to secure the linebacker, but Florida State is trying to steal Shammond Cooper at the wire. He's scheduled to pick Illinois, Oklahoma or Missouri at the Under Armour game, and that will likely be the Illini. But they must hold off FSU—where Cooper is slated to visit in late January—until signing day.
Prediction: Illinois
3-Star Prospects
3-star WDE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash
Hometown/School: Washington D.C. (St. John's College)
Measurables: 6'3", 230 lbs.
Ranking: No. 529 overall (No. 40 WDE)
The last of three players revealing his choice at the Under Armour game, Tre'Mon Morris-Brash has long been considered a Central Florida lean. That' his only official visit so far, too. Until and unless that changes, Morris-Brash is likely going to the AAC program.
Prediction: UCF
3-star CB Shilo Sanders
Hometown/School: Cedar Hill, Texas (Trinity Christian)
Measurables: 6'0", 185 lbs.
Ranking: No. 537 overall (No. 56 CB)
The son of Hall of Fame corner Deion Sanders will follow in his footsteps to Florida State, right? Well, there are no plans for an official trip to FSU. As a general rule, follow the visits. He has, however, traveled to South Carolina and Colorado State. The former should be the favorite unless Tennessee brings Sanders to town.
Prediction: South Carolina
3-star WR Stanley King
Hometown/School: Camden, New Jersey (Woodrow Wilson)
Measurables: 6'5", 175 lbs.
Ranking: No. 913 overall (No. 115 WR)
Stanley King committed to Louisville prior to the 2018 season, but he backed off after Scott Satterfield arrived from Appalachian State. Rutgers is the only visit of note, so King's most likely suitor right now is the in-state school. But if a big-name program emerges during this final month, that could change.
Prediction: Rutgers