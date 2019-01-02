Predicting Where Every Uncommitted 2019 Under Armour Game Recruit Will Sign

0 of 4

Associated Press

The excitement of the Under Armour All-America Game isn't limited to game day. While premier high school players will challenge each other on the field, there's also plenty of recruiting happening behind the scenes between them.

Largely due to the early signing period, a strong majority of the Under Armour participants have already sent in official paperwork to their college of choice. Several others have given a verbal pledge and—flip or not—will sign in February.

Our focus, however, is on the uncommitted group headlined by two 5-star recruits.

Three prospects—including two 4-star talents—are slated to announce during the game, which is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.