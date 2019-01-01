LSU Ends UCF's 25-Game Unbeaten Run in 2019 Fiesta Bowl

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For the first time in two years, UCF has lost a football game.

Joe Burrow helped LSU win the 2019 Fiesta Bowl with a 40-32 victory over the previously undefeated Knights at State Farm Stadium on Tuesday. Burrow threw four touchdown passes as the Tigers (10-3) earned their first 10-win season since 2013.

UCF had a 25-game winning streak heading into the day but couldn't keep it going despite 81 rushing yards and a touchdown from Greg McCrae. The team had a chance to tie on the final drive down eight but an interception helped sealed the win for LSU.

The Knights had claimed its own national championship a year ago after finishing 13-0, but they won't get that opportunity this year.

Joe Burrow, Returning Depth Make LSU a Top Contender in 2019

LSU has spent nearly a decade looking for a quality quarterback, and it appears the Tigers found one in Joe Burrow.

The former Ohio State transfer got roughed up in this one. He took a big block after his interception in the first quarter and then a hit to the head after a pass in the second. The latter play led to an ejection of defensive back Kyle Gibson for targeting.

But he showed impressive resolve to continually get back up and compete at a high level.

The quarterback finished the game 21-of-34 for 394 yards and four scores, including some incredible throws to his receivers:

Burrow had problems with consistency during the regular season, and he had just 12 touchdown passes in the entire campaign. However, that could be expected from a player who lacked starting experienced before 2018.

He got better as the year progressed, totaling six touchdowns in the seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M and looking dominant at times Tuesday against UCF.

After a full year in the program, Burrow has a chance to take another big step next year and potentially be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are clearly more than just one person, and their depth was clear during the Fiesta Bowl.

LSU was missing several key starters on defense because of injury or other reasons, including star cornerback Greedy Williams as he prepares for April's NFL draft. That number expanded as the game continued:

Even with these absences, the unit remained effective as the backups did their job drive after drive.

The Tigers should have confidence in a longer list of players who showed they can succeed regardless of who is on the field.

With underclassmen throughout the roster, quality running backs ready to take over for Nick Brossette like Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Lanard Fournette, plus a potentially elite quarterback in Burrow, LSU should enter 2019 with high expectations. The SEC West won't get any easier, but this group could pose a threat to Alabama next season.

UCF Shows It Deserves More Respect Even in Loss

Few teams have created as much divisiveness among fans and analysts over the past two years as UCF.

Some felt the Knights deserved a shot at the national championship in each of the past two seasons after finishing with undefeated records, while others don't believe they played a tough enough schedule to justify inclusion in the College Football Playoff.

The reality is that after two bowl games against quality opponents (the Knights beat No. 7 Auburn last year), the squad showed it at least deserves more respect than it has been getting.

This bowl game was an uphill battle. UCF was playing without starting quarterback McKenzie Milton, the AAC Offensive Player of the Year the last two seasons. The junior finished in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting in each of the past two years but suffered a knee injury in November that ended his season.

Many believed the loss of Milton was devastating enough for UCF to lose to Memphis in the American title game, although Darriel Mack Jr. did enough to lead his squad to a come-from-behind victory.

Unfortunately, the freshman backup just wasn't experienced enough to match up with LSU, and it showed. Mack finished 11-of-30 for 97 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Despite his struggles, the rest of the team played well enough to remain competitive against an opponent that spent part of the year inside the Top Five of polls.

A huge pick-six in the first quarter helped the underdogs take an early 14-3 lead:

The squad then kept the score close at halftime thanks to this impressive throw and catch:

Even while fading in the second half, UCF played better against LSU than many SEC teams did this season, including Georgia. The Knights are an elite team that can compete with virtually anyone in the country.

Whether the playoffs are expanded or remain at four teams, the committee needs to take squads like this more seriously.