Ben Roethlisberger Praises Antonio Brown, Says He's 'Blessed' to Play with WR

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts a pass under pressure in the second half during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger downplayed any tension between him and Antonio Brown, saying Tuesday on KDKA-FM radio that he's "blessed" to play with the wide receiver, via Chris Adamski of TribLive:

"I am blessed to pay with him. He's one of my closest friends on the team. AB and I have been together for a long time; I owe so much of my success to him and consider him a really close friend on the team…. I know some (teammates) are frustrated. I think the biggest thing is guys tried to reach out to him and haven’t heard back; that’s what’s frustrating to those guys."

Roethlisberger said he was unaware of any falling out between himself and Brown, saying the two spoke Thursday and "everything was great and fine." Big Ben said he and Brown have not spoken since even though he reached out.               

"I called and texted and reached out numerous times and tried to find out [what's] going on," Roethlisberger said, "but I really couldn’t get any answers."

                                                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

