EPL Table: Tuesday's Week 21 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur took care of business on New Year's Day, beating Fulham and Cardiff by three goals.

The Gunners needed to work to gain a 4-1 advantage, scoring two late goals, while Spurs took an early lead over Cardiff and cruised to the finish line.

Elsewhere Leicester City bagged a win over Everton.

Tuesday Results

Everton 0-1 Leicester

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham

Cardiff 0-3 Spurs

Premier League Standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Liverpool 20, +40, 54

2 Tottenham 21, +25, 48

3 Manchester City 20, +38, 47

4 Chelsea 20, +22, 43

5 Arsenal 21, +15, 41

6 Manchester United 20, +9, 35

7 Leicester 21, +2, 31

8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20, 0, 29

9 Watford 20, -1, 28

10 Everton 21, 0, 27

11 West Ham 20, -3, 27

12 Bournemouth 20, -9, 26

13 Brighton 20, -5, 25

14 Crystal Palace 20, -9, 19

15 Newcastle United 20, -12, 18

16 Cardiff 21, -22, 18

17 Southampton 20, -17, 15

18 Burnley 20, -22, 15

19 Fulham 21, -28, 14

20 Huddersfield 20, -23, 10

Arsenal came into Tuesday's contest coming off a tough loss to Liverpool, but the Gunners had a positive start to the new year, even if Fulham made them work for it.

The Cottagers should have taken the lead through Ryan Sessegnon but it was Granit Xhaka who opened the scoring.

In the second half Alexandre Lacazette doubled the lead and Aaron Ramsey all but secured the win after Aboubakar Kamara had restored some hope for the visitors. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also got on the score sheet.

Per sportswriter Charles Watts it was not a perfect showing, but the Gunners will take it:

They have an excellent record on New Year's Day:

The easiest win of the day was for Spurs, who needed less than 30 minutes to put three goals on the board through Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min.

Sports broadcaster Max Rushden couldn't help himself:

They were able to slow things down once they had their lead, avoiding any bookings. The win took them back up to second place, but Manchester City will have the chance to pass them on Thursday if they can beat Liverpool.

In the first match of the day Leicester City continued what has been a superb festive period:

Jamie Vardy was the scorer, while Everton put up little resistance. The Toffees have lost four of their last five Premier League outings and are sinking fast, playing uninspired football.