Jets Head Coach Rumors: Ex-Packers HC Mike McCarthy to Interview in New York

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has reportedly agreed to interview with the New York Jets, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McCarthy had spent 13 seasons with the Packers but was fired after Week 13 in early December as the team fell to 4-7-1 on the year. He produced a 125-77-2 record during his time in Green Bay, winning the Super Bowl during the 2010 season.

While Rapoport noted that this will be his first known interview since being fired, McCarthy has gotten a lot of attention from the wide range of openings in recent days.

According to John Kryk of the Toronto Sun, the Cleveland Browns have contacted the 55-year-old coach. The Arizona Cardinals have also reached out to him and would be willing to provide full control of the organization, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Mike Klis of 9News reported the Denver Broncos have had "discussions" about setting up an interview.

However, the Jets remain "one of the more coveted jobs," per Rapoport. One major key is the presence of quarterback Sam Darnold, last year's No. 3 overall draft pick who showed impressive flashes during his rookie season.

McCarthy is an offensive-minded head coach who has spent his head coaching career with Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. He also served as a quarterback coach earlier in his career and was also an offensive coordinator for six years before getting the Packers job.

An experienced coach like this could potentially get the most out of Darnold as he tries to take the next step in his career.

On the other hand, the Browns and Cardinals could also offer the chance to work with a first-round quarterback from last season in Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen, respectively.