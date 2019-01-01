EPL Results Week 21: Tuesday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Harry Kane scored his 14th Premier League goal of the season on Tuesday as Tottenham Hotspur beat Cardiff City 3-0 to move back into second place in the Premier League table.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Kane at the top of the goalscorers charts on 14 goals after netting in Arsenal's 4-1 win over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Tuesday's other fixture saw Leicester City beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park thanks to Jamie Vardy's second-half strike.

Tuesday's Scores

Everton 0-1 Leicester City

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham

Cardiff City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League's Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals):

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 14

Harry Kane, Spurs, 14

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 13

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 10

Richarlison, Everton, 9

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 9

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 9

Premier League Table (games, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 20, +40, 54

2. Tottenham Hotspur 21, +25, 48

3. Manchester City 20, +38, 47

4. Chelsea 20, +22, 43

5. Arsenal 22, +15, 41

6. Manchester United 20, +9, 35

7. Leicester City 21, +2, 31

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20, 0, 29

9. Watford 20, -1, 28

10. Everton 21, 0, 27

11. West Ham United 20, -3, 27

12. Bournemouth 20, -9, 26

13. Brighton & Hove Albion 20, -5, 25

14. Crystal Palace 20, -9, 19

15. Newcastle United 20, -12, 18

16. Cardiff City 21, -22, 18

17. Southampton 20, -17, 15

18. Burnley 20, -22, 15

19. Fulham 21, -28, 14

20. Huddersfield Town 20, -23, 10

Tuesday Recap

Tottenham wasted little time in dismantling Cardiff and were 3-0 up by the time referee Kevin Friend blew the half-time whistle.

Kane took advantage of some slack defending to bundle the ball home inside three minutes. Opta noted how he's now scored against every Premier League team he's faced:

Christian Eriksen was then allowed far too much time and freedom by Cardiff on the edge of the penalty area and whipped a low shot past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Cardiff's misery was then compounded when Heung-min Son added a third on 26 minutes. The in-form Spurs forward fired a low shot across goal and past Etheridge to put his side in total command:

Tottenham did have chances to extend their lead in the second half, but Dele Alli and Kane both wasted good opportunities to add a fourth.

The win means Spurs close to within six points of leaders Liverpool ahead of their crucial trip to Manchester City on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal bounced back from their hammering against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday with a comfortable win that moves them to within two points of Chelsea in fourth place.

Fulham could have gone ahead at the Emirates through Ryan Sessegnon. However, the 18-year-old curled a shot wide with only Bernd Leno to beat and then wasted another chance from Andre Schurrle's cross.

The Whites were then made to pay as Granit Xhaka opened the scoring. The Swiss international converted Alex Iwobi's cross to hand the Gunners the lead on 25 minutes:

Arsenal had to wait until 10 minutes into the second half to double their lead. A well-worked team move culminated in Alexandre Lacazette slotting home Sead Kolasinac's pull-back:

Fulham did manage to give Arsenal a scare by pulling one back through Aboubakar Kamara. The striker tapped home his third league goal of the season from Sessegnon's cross.

Yet Arsenal responded well to the setback. Substitute Aaron Ramsey restored their two-goal lead just four minutes after replacing Lacazette.

Aubameyang then wrapped up the win with a deflected strike with just seven minutes of normal time remaining:

It's a win that will help restore Arsenal morale after a traumatic defeat at Liverpool, while Fulham will rue their wastefulness in front of goal and remain deep in trouble.