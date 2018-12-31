Daniel Jones Declares for 2019 NFL Draft; Will Skip Senior Season at Duke

Jim Young/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils junior quarterback Daniel Jones announced Monday that he's decided to forgo his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL draft.

"Growing up in Charlotte, I watched Coach [David] Cutcliffe transform the Duke football program into a true force within the ACC with annual bowl eligibility and championship expectations," he said. "It became my dream to play for him and the Duke program, and these last four years have surpassed my every expectation."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.