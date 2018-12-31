Daniel Jones Declares for 2019 NFL Draft; Will Skip Senior Season at Duke

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Duke's Daniel Jones makes a pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Evanston, Ill. Duke has to replace its most irreplaceable player. Quarterback Daniel Jones, who took virtually every meaningful snap for the Blue Devils over the past two-plus seasons, is out indefinitely and now they must figure out a way to win with backup Quentin Harris. (AP Photo/Jim Young, File)
Jim Young/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils junior quarterback Daniel Jones announced Monday that he's decided to forgo his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL draft.

"Growing up in Charlotte, I watched Coach [David] Cutcliffe transform the Duke football program into a true force within the ACC with annual bowl eligibility and championship expectations," he said. "It became my dream to play for him and the Duke program, and these last four years have surpassed my every expectation."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

