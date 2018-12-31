Steve Sarkisian Among Coordinators Fired by Falcons; Gary Kubiak Linked

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn did some serious housecleaning with his staff Monday after a disappointing 7-9 season.

The Falcons announced offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong won't return in 2019.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gary Kubiak would have interest in joining Quinn's staff if he leaves his role as senior personnel adviser with the Denver Broncos.

