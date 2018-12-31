Steve Sarkisian Among Coordinators Fired by Falcons; Gary Kubiak Linked

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

Atlanta Falcons Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian watches the team warm up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn did some serious housecleaning with his staff Monday after a disappointing 7-9 season.

The Falcons announced offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong won't return in 2019.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gary Kubiak would have interest in joining Quinn's staff if he leaves his role as senior personnel adviser with the Denver Broncos.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Power Ranking Eliminated Teams

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Power Ranking Eliminated Teams

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Expert Playoff Power Rankings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Expert Playoff Power Rankings

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Miller's Updated NFL Mock Draft 📈

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Miller's Updated NFL Mock Draft 📈

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Final Team Grades for 2018 ✏️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Final Team Grades for 2018 ✏️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report