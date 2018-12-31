CFP National Championship 2019: Updated Odds for Alabama vs. Clemson

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The spread for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship is much closer than it was for Saturday's semifinals.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson have been the dominant forces in college football all season, but with the small talent disparity between the two programs, the spread at the moment is six points.

Given the track record of both offenses, the over/under line is set at a reasonable total, but the Crimson Tide and Tigers are capable of blowing past the total as well.

In their three previous playoff meetings, the average margin of victory is nine points and the average total points scored is 60.3 points.

National Championship Odds (via OddsShark)

Spread: Alabama -6

Over/Under: 59.5

Money Line: Alabama (-235; Bet $235 to win $100); Clemson (+190; Bet $100 to win $190)

When you look at the season-long results of Clemson and Alabama, you can't use any margin of victory trend to predict what occurs in the National Championship.

While the Crimson Tide and Tigers played a handful of strong opponents, none of them compare to the team they'll line up across from in a week's time.

Alabama's two closest victories came in its last two games, as it beat Georgia by seven points in the SEC Championship and took down Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl by 11 points.

However, the victory over Georgia is the only one we could use to predict the performance of Nick Saban's team against Clemson since it blitzed the Sooners in the first quarter.

What those games show us is Alabama's defense is susceptible to conceding multiple touchdowns to high-powered offenses.

Clemson scored at least 27 points in each of its 14 games, and it eclipsed 40 points on eight occasions.

With freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the charge, Clemson's balanced offense should be able to put up points at Levi's Stadium.

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The same can be said about Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama offense, as the Crimson Tide racked up 30 points or more in 12 of their 14 contests.

Just like his Clemson counterpart, Tagovailoa is supported by a deep collection of talented wide receivers expected to wreak havoc against the opposing secondary.

With a plethora of five-star talent on both offenses, it's hard not to take the over in the National Championship.

In their two previous National Championship showdowns, Alabama and Clemson put points on the board with ease.

The Crimson Tide won the 2016 meeting in Arizona 45-40, while Dabo Swinney's team took the 2017 title bout in Tampa 35-31.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The outlier of the three overall playoff meetings was the 2018 Sugar Bowl in which Alabama earned a 24-6 victory over the Tigers.

While the over appears to be the easy bet, where you throw your money for the spread most likely depends on who you think wins the game.

Unless the game is decided by a last-second field goal, there's a good chance the winning margin will be around seven points.

If Clemson is the choice, it's an easy decision to sprinkle money on the Tigers to cover and the money line, but if you're in favor of Alabama, it's probably best to take the Tide with the points and the over instead of a low payout from the money line.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.