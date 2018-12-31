Report: Nick Foles' Bruised Ribs Confirmed by Tests, Expected to Play vs. Bears

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has reportedly avoided any broken bones and is expected to play against the Chicago Bears in Sunday's NFC wild-card game.



According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Foles only suffered bruised ribs during Philadelphia's 24-0 Week 17 victory over Washington that saw the team clinch a playoff spot.

Third-stringer Nate Sudfeld entered the Washington game after Foles exited with starter Carson Wentz still out with a stress fracture in his back.

The Eagles can thank Foles for leading them to the playoffs after Wentz's injury, as he helped direct them to three straight wins to end the season.

He threw for a combined 962 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions against the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Washington. The effort built on Foles' legendary status with the franchise after he won Super Bowl MVP honors while leading the Eagles to their first championship in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

The Bears played a key role in the Eagles path to the postseason, beating the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 17 to open the door for Philadelphia to qualify with a win.

The Eagles will need Foles back and healthy to overcome Khalil Mack and the rest of the stout Bears defense in Soldier Field. Chicago finished the 2018 campaign first in the league in points allowed, third in yards allowed and third in total sacks.