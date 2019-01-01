Latest Rankings of the Top NFL Head Coaching Candidates for 2019

1 of 15

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Previous/current job: Indianapolis Colts head coach (fired last offseason)

Area of expertise: Before relieving Jim Caldwell in Indy in 2012, the 58-year-old had spent a decade coaching defensive backs in Cleveland, Oakland and Baltimore (outside of a one-year stint at North Carolina in 2007). He served as the Ravens' defensive coordinator in 2011.

Pros: He experienced plenty of success when quarterback Andrew Luck was healthy during his time in Indianapolis, winning 11 games in each of his first three seasons there. He has the spirit and temperament for the job, and he certainly knows how to dial up a pass rush.

Cons: He didn't have a top-10 defense in any of his six seasons with the Colts, and that unit ranked in the bottom seven in each of his last three years there. Despite his reputation for creating pressure, the Colts had more sacks than only seven other teams during Pagano's tenure.

Potential landing spots: Two years ago, John Elway went with a relatively unknown defensive mind in Vance Joseph. Could Elway decide this time to go with a more accomplished defensive coach? If so, the Boulder, Colorado, native makes sense. He's also been tied to the Packers.