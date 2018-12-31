Pat Fitzgerald Says Northwestern Is 'Home Forever' Amid Packers HC Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts after blocked field goal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Northwestern Wildcats head football coach Pat Fitzgerald said he's "not going anywhere" after being linked to the Green Bay Packers' head coaching vacancy.

Fitzgerald discussed his future with Joel Klatt of Fox Sports (via Matt Fortuna of The Athletic) after the Wildcats' 31-20 comeback victory over the Utah Utes in Monday night's Holiday Bowl.

"Hashtag 'Go Cats,' man," he said. "I'm not going anywhere. This is home forever."

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Packers would request an interview with Fitzgerald following the bowl game, though it was unclear whether he'd accept the invitation.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

