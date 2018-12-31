Harry Kane Calls Tom Brady a 'Real Inspiration' for His Success at Tottenham

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has cited New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as a "real inspiration" for his own success.

Kane enjoyed a memorable 2018, as he continued to be prolific in front of goal for his club and led his country to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. The England captain also won the Golden Boot at the tournament in Russia.

Speaking about his rise to the top in an interview with Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph, Kane said the way Brady has become an icon of his sport against the odds has made him someone to look up to:

"It is a real inspiration. Seeing how he became the best ever from people doubting him. He was 199th in the draft. 199th! It showed that in sport anything is possible—and in life, too.

"It gave me huge self-belief and confidence that I was going to make it; I was going to prove myself on the big stage. My career has been quite similar. Hopefully now I can go on and win a few trophies and go down as one of the best strikers in the world."

The New England Patriots star is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time.

The 41-year-old is one of only two players to win the Super Bowl on five occasions, and the only player ever to sample so much success with one franchise; he has been named as the MVP in the iconic fixture on four occasions in total.

At the end of the 2018 NFL regular season, the Patriots legend reached yet another milestone in his career:

Kane has yet to scale the same heights as Brady, but there are parallels between how the footballer and the NFL star made it to the top of their sport.

During his time in the Tottenham academy Kane wasn't tipped to go on and become a superstar. However, he seized his chance in the first team when it was handed to him and under the guidance of Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino he has grown into one of the best strikers in the world.

Despite being just 25 years old, Kane already has a haul of Premier League goals that matches some of the greats, as FourFourTwo's James Maw relayed recently:

Over the course of the previous calendar year, the Tottenham man has been one of the game's most prolific players:

The next step for Kane and Tottenham is capping their development with some silverware. While the Premier League does appear to be beyond them this season, Spurs are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and have the FA Cup to play for as well.

Winning the biggest prizes and excelling on the biggest stages is something that's come naturally to Brady over the course of his 18 years in the NFL. Kane will hope to find a way to replicate that mentality in the coming years.