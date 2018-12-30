Browns' Baker Mayfield Breaks Rookie Record with 27th Touchdown Pass

Browns' Baker Mayfield Breaks Rookie Record with 27th Touchdown PassDecember 31, 2018
Baker Mayfield didn't even start the first three games of the season.
That didn't stop him from having a record-setting rookie year.
Mayfield hit Antonio Callaway from one yard out in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, giving him a record 27 touchdown passes as a rookie. He broke a record originally set by Peyton Manning in 1998 and matched by Russell Wilson in 2012.
The difference between Mayfield and those two players: Manning and Wilson were in the starting lineup from Week 1.
The Browns started Tyrod Taylor for their first three games before replacing him with Mayfield in Week 3. Mayfield never looked back afterward, emerging as perhaps the most promising young quarterback in football—especially following the firing of Hue Jackson.
Cleveland fired Jackson at the midpoint of the 2018 season sitting 2-5-1. The Browns went 5-3 the rest of the way, with Mayfield blossoming every step of the way. After throwing for 1,487 yards and eight touchdowns against six interceptions under Jackson, he threw for 2,254 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight picks over the final eight games.
Mayfield also emerged as a vocal, emotional leader in the Browns locker room and had a particular problem with Jackson, who joined the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff after being fired. He drew some criticism last week after staring Jackson down.
"I don't get why people have a problem with football being a competitive sport," Mayfield told reporters Wednesday. "You're supposed to play with emotion. You're supposed to play with passion. Quite honestly, if you don't like it, whatever. Football is not meant to be a soft game. I could care less."
While the Browns season ended with Mayfield throwing an interception, thus giving the Baltimore Ravens a playoff spot, the future is bright in Cleveland. For the first time in a very, very long time.
