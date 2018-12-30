Browns' Baker Mayfield Breaks Rookie Record with 27th Touchdown Pass

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield didn't even start the first three games of the season.

That didn't stop him from having a record-setting rookie year.

Mayfield hit Antonio Callaway from one yard out in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, giving him a record 27 touchdown passes as a rookie. He broke a record originally set by Peyton Manning in 1998 and matched by Russell Wilson in 2012.

The difference between Mayfield and those two players: Manning and Wilson were in the starting lineup from Week 1.

The Browns started Tyrod Taylor for their first three games before replacing him with Mayfield in Week 3. Mayfield never looked back afterward, emerging as perhaps the most promising young quarterback in football—especially following the firing of Hue Jackson.