Newcastle vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester United will try to make it four wins in a row under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday, as they travel to Newcastle for their first match of 2019.

Fresh off a 4-1 win over Bournemouth the Red Devils have all kinds of momentum, and the odds reflect that. OddsShark has them as the 61-100 favourites, while the Magpies sport odds of 9-2. A draw comes in at 3-1 (odds accurate as of Sunday, December 30).

Sky Sports (UK) and NBC Sports (U.S.) will broadcast the match, set to start at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET. Live stream options can be found via Sky Go and NBC Live.

Surging Devils Visit Struggling Magpies

It's safe to say Solskjaer's appointment has been a success so far for the Red Devils, as the team has set the Premier League alight in its last three outings.

As shared by Squawka Football their attacking form since the switch from Jose Mourinho to the former striker has been historic:

United have yet to play an elite team since Solskjaer took charge and that won't change in Week 21. Newcastle are winless in their last three, with just one win in their last seven matches, and they sit just three points above the relegation zone at this point.

Their last outing was a trip to Watford, yielding a single point, and it's clear at this point the Magpies have their eye on the teams below them, and not above. Manager Rafa Benitez didn't sound hopeful of a positive outcome just before Christmas:

Just a few short weeks ago they may have relished the chance of taking on United at home, as the team appeared to provide little threat moving forward. Between the win over Bournemouth on November 3 and Mourinho's departure after the loss to Liverpool, the Red Devils recorded just a single win in the league.

The differences are major, per Miguel Delaney of the Independent:

There's no reason to think things will change at St. James' Park. United are playing with confidence and a joy we haven't seen all season long―they should feast on Newcastle's defence knowing they have little to fear from the league's second-worst attack.