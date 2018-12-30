Saquon Barkley Breaks Reggie Bush's Record for Most Catches by a Rookie RB

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2018

Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones, left, tries to catch New York Giants' Saquon Barkley during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Saquon Barkley continued to make NFL history Sunday, breaking Reggie Bush's single-season receptions record for a rookie running back.

Barkley recorded his 89th reception of the season just before halftime of the New York Giants' season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Bush set the record during the 2006 season with the New Orleans Saints.

The Penn State product went into the locker room with 60 total yards on eight touches (six carries, two receptions). He entered the week 114 yards shy of becoming the third rookie back in league history to eclipse 2,000 yards.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

