Dana White: WWE's Brock Lesnar Could Fight Daniel Cormier in UFC

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White isn't closing the door on a potential fight between WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar and UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

According to Matt Erickson and John Morgan of MMAjunkie, White said Saturday that the dream match isn't out of the question:

"No, [Lesnar is] not out of the picture. Absolutely [he could still fight Cormier]. I think he's already under contract with me. We were talking about it, and then he ended up signing a new deal with WWE.

"He's in a very unique position because he can play this thing between UFC and WWE. And they get right down to the wire, and I think Vince [McMahon] throws so much money at him that he says, 'All right, I'll do [WWE] again.' Because this is here no matter what. When he's ready, he can come in here and fight and he's gonna make a [expletive] ton of money here, too. So it makes sense. I'm assuming that's what's going on."

White's comments came after Jon Jones beat Alexander Gustafsson to win the UFC light heavyweight title, which was vacated by Cormier.

Following that bout, Jones called out Cormier and challenged him to a third fight.

After Cormier beat Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title at UFC 226 in July, Lesnar entered the Octagon and pushed Cormier.

That led to speculation that Lesnar and Cormier would eventually fight, but Lesnar has continued to work with WWE, and he is the current universal champion and will defend the title against Braun Strowman at Royal Rumble next month.

Lesnar hasn't fought for UFC since facing Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016. Lesnar initially won the fight, but it was later ruled a no-contest when it was found that Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance.

Lesnar re-entered the testing pool in July, and he will be eligible to return to active UFC competition in January.

The 39-year-old Cormier has said that he wants to retire at 40, so UFC could find itself in a race against time.

On Saturday, however, White said he would like to see Cormier face Jones, Lesnar and Miocic.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).