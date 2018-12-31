EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 20

0 of 7

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Caught your breath yet? The Premier League football has been non-stop over this festive period, and we're not done yet. The turn of the new year will bring another batch, squeezed in ahead of the FA Cup third round.

Count on us to deliver an EPL 100 just in time, helping you take stock during this calm period.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, 10 (or more) out of 20. That rules the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho out for the time being.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So, if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.