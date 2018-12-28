Premier League Team of the Half-Season

0 of 11

Warren Little/Getty Images

We've reached the halfway stage of the 2018-19 Premier League season. Liverpool are on top, Huddersfield Town are propping everyone else up, we have an intriguing title race budding and at least six teams that look fully capable of getting relegated.

It never disappoints, does it?

We've used this natural juncture in the campaign to take stock of who the best players have been so far, creating an XI out of them. Think of it as a Team of the Half-Season.

Only Premier League performances are considered when selecting the players, and they must have played at least 75 percent of the games to be included. After all, you're essentially nominating the best player in each position, and you wouldn't bestow that award on someone who hasn't been a major factor over the course of the campaign.