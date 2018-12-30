Ravens Rumors: HC John Harbaugh Still Being Considered by 'At Least 1 Team'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

At least one team is reportedly considering calling the Baltimore Ravens about head coach John Harbaugh's availability this offseason.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team that may call Baltimore believes the Ravens are more likely to part with Harbaugh if they miss the playoffs.

Baltimore will win the AFC North and qualify for the playoffs with a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but a loss coupled with a Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Cincinnati Bengals would cause Baltimore to miss the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.

The Ravens announced this month that Harbaugh will return as the team's head coach in 2019 and that the two sides were working on a contract extension beyond next season.

Per Schefter, multiple sources believe the Ravens announced Harbaugh's 2019 return ahead of time as a "scare tactic" to prevent other teams from attempting to poach him.

While the Ravens haven't reached the playoffs since 2014, Harbaugh has enjoyed a fruitful tenure in Baltimore with a 103-72 regular-season record and six playoff appearances over 11 seasons.

He also led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory at the conclusion of the 2012 season over his brother, Jim Harbaugh, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Prior to joining the Ravens in 2008, Harbaugh spent nine seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles' special teams coach and one year as their defensive backs coach.

Harbaugh made a gutsy move this season by sticking with rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson at quarterback after Super Bowl-winning signal-caller Joe Flacco returned from injury.

Jackson is 5-1 as a starter this season, and with another win on Sunday, he will help Harbaugh and the Ravens return to the playoffs.

Harbaugh's tenure with the Ravens is the fifth-longest among active head coaches behind only Bill Belichick, Marvin Lewis, Sean Payton and Mike Tomlin.